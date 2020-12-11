To the Editor:
Massive election fraud, statistical anomalies, defying the laws of mathematics. Cyber warfare by entities foreign and domestic, Voting machine ballots, run through internet, manipulated in foreign countries: servers confiscated from CIA in Frankfurt. Many ballot counters, traitors to America.
Freedom of speech gone: all narratives controlled; main stream media. Google, Facebook, YouTube heavily censors anyone who speaks facts.
People with conscience, looking for honesty and integrity in elections Without faith in voting, Republic lost forever. This is it, no future if we allow this election to go unchallenged; all veterans who died defending, Republic, will have died in vain.
Next five weeks will determine future of America. Illegal lock downs, COVID lies, forced vaccinations, all a plan to implement New World Order.
Jan. 20, 2021, dawning of New Age; all that is hidden will be revealed, Federal Reserve, Gates, Fauci, Big Pharma, child sex trafficking, adrenochrome, pedophilia, Vatican. Military tribunals.
Mind-altering news coming. All corruption revealed.
Patriots, around the world rising up, willing to die for freedom. WWG1WGA.
Spiritual battle taking place for the soul of man. I will not be a slave to these tyrants. What say you?
The journey continues. — Daniel Bednark, Harding
