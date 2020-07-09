A special award was established to acknowledge individuals who have dedicated their careers and have made significant contributions to Fluid Power technology. This year’s host, the International Fluid Power Society (IFPS), is excited to announce the induction of George Beniek into the class of 2020.
Beniek participated in varied Fluid Power applications for his over 60 years in the industry. From being the first employee of 1961’s brand new Char-Lynn Test Lab, to hydraulically controlling and rotating a 24-foot theater stage, to coordinating the combined development efforts of the University of Minnesota with Eaton Corporation to create an energy-efficient fluid power-operated Plymouth Valore, George has certainly traversed beyond the normal breadth of the field. Beniek holds the patent for improving the performance of Eaton’s Low-Speed-High-Torque Hydraulic Motor. An Army veteran of Korea, Beniek serves the Chanhassen American Legion Post Honor Guard and volunteers on its annual Fishing for Life summer veteran-family outings on Lake Minnetonka. But perhaps the accomplishment of which Beniek is most proud of is his role as co-founder and overseer of the Minneapolis-St. Paul IFPS Chapter 5’s Past President’s Scholarship Fund. This one-year, full scholarship, awarded to a second-year fluid power student at one of four Minnesota colleges, has been given annually for 20 years and accounts thus far for cumulative awards totaling nearly $100,000.
“The Fluid Power Hall of Fame recognizes the lifelong contributions of individuals whose innovative ideas, entrepreneurial spirit and hard work have significantly contributed to the continuing success of the fluid power industry,” said Rance Herren, CFPSD, CFPECS, CFPAI, CFPMT, Hall of Fame Committee Chair. “The inductees for the 2020 Class were selected from a slate of outstanding candidates and I am, along with the selection committee, truly thrilled to honor these visionary and influential leaders.”
Nominations were open Jan. 1 – April 15 to any individual, living or deceased, who demonstrated excellence within their 25+ year Fluid Power career. A six-member selection committee, from diverse segments of the industry, chose these inductees based on their contributions to the fluid power industry using a subjective and objective evaluation system.
Beniek is a 1951 graduate of Little Falls High School and grew up on a farm near Sobieski.
