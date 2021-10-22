Aaron Jonathon Gaffke, 33, Little Falls was given a stay of adjudication in Morrison County District Court on a felony fifth degree controlled substance possession charge.
The initial charge stemmed from a July 17, 2020 incident, when an officer stopped a vehicle for making an illegal U-turn and identified the driver as Gaffke.
The officer observed drug paraphernalia while speaking with Gaffke and then searched the vehicle.
In the search, the officer found additional paraphernalia and a substance that field-tested positive as .89 grams of methamphetamine.
Gaffke was fined $300, given 31 days credit for time served and sentenced to supervised probation for five years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.