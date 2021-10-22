Aaron Jonathon Gaffke, 33, Little Falls was given a stay of adjudication in Morrison County District Court on a felony fifth degree controlled substance possession charge.

The initial charge stemmed from a July 17, 2020 incident, when an officer stopped a vehicle for making an illegal U-turn and identified the driver as Gaffke.

The officer observed drug paraphernalia while speaking with Gaffke and then searched the vehicle.

In the search, the officer found additional paraphernalia and a substance that field-tested positive as .89 grams of methamphetamine.

Gaffke was fined $300, given 31 days credit for time served and sentenced to supervised probation for five years.

