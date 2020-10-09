Aaron Jonathon Gaffke, 32, Little Falls, was charged with a fifth degree felony for possession of a controlled substance in Morrison County District Court. He was also charged with a gross misdemeanor for owning or operating a disorderly house.
The charges stemmed from a Sept. 3 incident in which Morrison County SWAT along with the Central Minnesota Violent Offenders Task Force executed a search warrant on a residence belonging to Gaffke in Little Falls.
When officers entered the residence they allegedly located Gaffke and a female.
The female allegedly stated that she had been living in the residence off and on for several months, and full time for the past two weeks. The female allegedly told officers that two other females had been staying there the past two weeks and that the females allegedly get resupplied with meth in the Little Falls area, and sell from Gaffke’s residence.
Task force members then took a statement from Gaffke, and he allegedly admitted to allowing others to stay at his residence, and that those individuals do purchase and sell heroin.
When asked about the drugs, Gaffke allegedly admitted that all the personal use amounts of drugs located in the residence were his, and that he also owned a pair of guns.
During the search, officers allegedly found a total of .8 grams of heroin and .6 grams of meth.
If convicted, Gaffke faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine for the felony charge, and one year in jail and/or a $3,000 fine for the gross misdemeanor.
