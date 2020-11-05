Little Falls Community High School (LFCHS) has announced that Gabriel (Gabe) Nagel has been chosen as the Boy of the Month for September 2020. He is the son of Todd and Jenae Nagel.
Nagel has been on the A honor roll throughout high school and is a member of the LFCHS Honors Society. Additionally, Nagel is serving as the 2020-21 LFCHS DECA president and is participating in Fellowship of Christian Athletes as a senior.
Nagel’s contributions to Flyer athletics as a decorated wrestler are quite impressive. A varsity wrestler since seventh grade, Nagel is currently the second winningest wrestler in school history. He was state champion during the 2019 season and state runner-up in 2020 for the Flyers. As a senior, he joined football as a defenseman.
“Gabe has been a great leader in and out of the classroom. As a DECA member and our current chapter president, Gabe has led our chapter in organizing fundraising, recruitment and communication,” said Mike Kaluza, LFCHS business teacher and DECA adviser. “He has a great demeanor that is contagious to those around him exemplifying Flyer Pride throughout our school. Gabe has many positive traits that I appreciate out of any student in my classroom or as a DECA member.”
Dave Stumpf, judicious discipline monitor at the high school, describes Nagel as “an extremely dedicated and hardworking young man.”
“Gabe has demonstrated great leadership skills from organizing and leading fellow athletes in the weight room every morning before school to washing the wrestling mats before practice. I have been personally inspired by his dedication to school and sport,” Stumpf said.
Volunteer activities of Nagel include mentoring students at Lindbergh Elementary, cleaning headstones at the cemetery for church, and participating in the Adopt-a-Highway program. Involvement in the annual LFCHS Day of Caring also tops Nagel’s list of volunteerism.
Nagel enjoys lifting weights and wrestling. He also likes to get together with his friends on the weekends to watch movies.
Future plans for Nagel include attending the University of Minnesota. While there, he will pursue a degree in business management and wrestle for the Golden Gophers.
