To the Editor:
The Camp Ripley Veterans State Trail (CRVST) received some good news when we were informed that the $1 million bonding we requested was approved.
The trail wasn’t at a standstill while we were waiting to see if it passed. Land was designated for the trail recently from Boise Cascade, Minnesota Power and the city of Baxter. Pillager is preparing for a trail head and Randall is setting aside money for the project through their town.
Todd Holman (Sentinel Landscape) and Tim Edgeton (DNR Parks and Trails) have been working on a grant with Jake Kitzman from Camp Ripley.
Also, we have designated money to complete an ATV segment from the Soo Line viaduct to Little Falls and we are hoping to start building next spring.
It is a rewarding feeling to see all this come together and that all the trips to the Capitol and meetings with many entities are paying off. It’s nice to know that the CRVST board is willing to work on this for Little Falls and the three-county area. — Frank Gosiak, Little Falls
