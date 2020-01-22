A fugitive with 17 arrest warrants out on him was found in Little Falls Wednesday, Jan. 22.
Commander Jay Salzer of the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force said his task force assisted investigators from the U.S. Marshals North Star Fugitive Task Force in locating Abdel Hafiz, 29, when they learned he was at an address in Little Falls. Salzer reported that Hafiz had a history of not cooperating with law enforcement.
Prior to arresting Hafiz at a residence in the 200 block of Seventh Street Northwest in Little Falls, Salzer said the Little Falls Schools superintendent was notified and it was decided to temporarily lock down both Mary of Lourdes Middle School and Lincoln Elementary School.
Once the lock down was in place, Salzer said investigators were able to take Hafiz into custody without incident.
The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force is comprised of investigators from St. Cloud, and Sartell Police Departments and deputies from Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, Todd and Morrison counties.
