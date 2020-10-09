To the Editor:

From day one, Democrats have fought against President Trump even before he took the oath of office. They promised to do everything possible to not cooperate. The total lack of respect and disdain for the office of the Presidency and for President Trump is sickening.

I don’t agree with everything Trump does, such as his social media messages. At times I wish he would leave his phone in his desk or pocket. His core message is the right message, Americanism, God, country and law and order.

I urge everyone, regardless of nationality, race or religion, to vote for the Republican ticket. If you have a sense of accomplishment for a job well done, vote Republican. If you value family, freedom of speech, freedom of religion, vote Republican. If you want law and order instead of anarchy or mob rule, vote Republican. If you have a family member or someone in your ancestry that is a veteran, vote Republican. They did not serve for lawlessness and mob rule.

We have a democratic presidential candidate with 47 years of political promises with little accomplishment. We have President Trump (not a politician) on the Republican side. His values and record speak for themselves. — Dave Brezinka, Upsala

