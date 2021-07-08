After being flooded out of our campsite and stranded at our lunch spot we had reached by kayak, my friend and I showed up soggy and desperate to a friend’s doorstep. This friend lovingly embraced our dripping wet bodies and inconvenient timing by offering dry clothes, a warm shower, delicious meals and a comfortable bed to rest for the night. Although not a stranger at the time, I was quickly made the guest. This was a time I was shown radical hospitality.
Hospitality is a lifestyle all followers of Jesus are called to reflect. Hebrews 13:2 instructs, “Do not neglect to show hospitality to strangers.” But this biblical hospitality goes beyond the convenient, “Minnesota Nice” friendliness to people we know and like.
Author Rosaria Butterfield describes people who practice biblical hospitality as: “Those who see strangers as neighbors and neighbors as the family of God. They recoil at reducing a person to a category or label. They see God’s image reflected in the eyes of every human being on earth. They know that they are like meth addicts and sex trade workers, they take their own sins seriously, especially the sins of selfishness and pride. They take God’s holiness and goodness seriously. They use the Bible as a lifeline, with no exceptions. Those who live out radically ordinary hospitality see their homes not as theirs but as God’s gift for the furtherance of God’s kingdom. They open doors. They seek out the underprivileged. They know that the Gospel comes with a house key.”
Furthermore, biblical hospitality crosses cultural boundaries and flows from the divine hospitality Christ showed us. Colossians 1:21-22 explains, “And you, who once were alienated and hostile in mind, doing evil deeds, he has now reconciled in his body of flesh by his death, in order to present you holy and blameless and above reproach before him.” Through Jesus’ sacrifice we go from enemies of God to friends of Jesus. Truly understanding the Gospel, we recognize we don’t deserve to be on the “inside” but because of God’s extravagant grace, we were welcomed in. This posture of humility is exactly where biblical hospitality ought to start from.
Beyond the cross, Jesus lived a lifestyle of hospitality. Looking at his life throughout the Gospels, we see many examples of this. Matthew 11:19 tells us, “The son of man came eating and drinking,” setting the methodology of hospitality.
In Mark 2:13-17, the Pharisees rebuked Jesus for eating with tax collectors and sinners. Jesus’ response was that he came for the sick not the healthy; the sinners, not the righteous. The description of the Last Supper reveals Jesus’ heart further. Sitting around the table with Jesus is a mashup of cultural identities whom Jesus affectionately calls his disciples. At the table you find sons and daughters transformed from “questionable identities” such as a politically violent zealot, grimy and simple fishermen, despised tax collectors, and women.
If we are called to reflect the hospitality that Jesus showed, practically what does this look like? It may still be shared over a meal but doesn’t have to be confined to just that. It could look like walking the dog with your neighbor, engaging in meaningful conversation with another parent at your child’s game, acknowledging a homeless person’s value and existence by asking their story before dismissing them, or saying hello to the outcast stranger in the grocery store. Especially in our cultural moment, humanity aches to be seen and known. People around us need spaces that are welcoming, not hostile.
To show this hospitality, we thankfully don’t need specific giftings, because everyone has the capacity to show the love of Jesus in our everyday lives if we make space and pay attention to the opportunities the Lord is presenting.
In the next week, you and I will both have at least 21 opportunities (breakfast, lunch and dinner) to live out the calling of hospitality. Will we take them? Let’s make space to see the marginalized and welcome them to Jesus’ table of grace.
