The Friends of the Little Falls Carnegie Library group has been diligently working on responses to the community with the ever-changing pandemic. Its mission is “to raise money and public awareness in the community to support the services and programs of the library.” However, the group has been unable to meet in person for some time, but is starting its campaign for Project Bookshelf.
Project Bookshelf promotes literacy in the homes of our community. Partnering with the Community Giving Program, the Friends are able to give out new or gently used books to those in need. Typically, drop boxes have been located in the community for donations. This year, the group is requesting monetary donations, which can be mailed to Friends of the Little Falls Carnegie Library 108 Third St. NE, Little Falls, MN 56345, or dropped off at the library.
The Friends will purchase books via Scholastic Books, or other entities.
As we work closely with our local library staff, we encourage you to consider making a donation for this project, or for other programs that the library is continuing to provide. Connecting with patrons through computer support, books, music and all the wonderful resources at the library, the Friends would be grateful for your support in our efforts.
The annual membership drive will be happening in December or early January. The Friends encourage everyone to reach out to the group if they have ideas on how to support the library. Due to the pandemic, the group has been unable to hold its used book sales. This is a major fundraiser for the group.
“We would like all patrons of the library to know about the Book Cart, located in the library entrance. There is a variety of used books for sale on the cart. As the pandemic loosens its grip on our society, we hope to hold book sales in the future,” said Friends of the Library Board Chair Jeanine Grams. “Until then, we ask for your generosity, and your membership is part of the process.”
For more information, contact Grams at (320) 360-2211 or email FOTLlittlefalls2018@gmail.com.
