A Freeport man was injured in a crash Tuesday, June 2, when he allegedly failed to yield at a stop sign.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received the call about the accident about 1:25 p.m. that a two-vehicle crash had occurred at the intersection of 133rd Street and 270th Avenue, approximately one mile south of Pierz in Pierz Township.
Kyle Soltis, 23, was traveling south on 270th Avenue and Kristin Lochner, 50, of Pierz, was traveling west on 133rd Street. The Sheriff’s Department reported that Soltis failed to yield at the stop sign and was struck by Lochner’s vehicle in the intersection. Soltis was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with unknown injuries. Lochner was not injured.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
