In the small community of Freedhem, just about 10 miles east of Highway 371 in Belle Prairie Township, sits a single store, the Freedhem Store.
The store is owned by Andy Nieman, a Freedhem native, and has been in his family for 44 years.
“My dad had bought this in ‘76 because he didn’t want to see it close. It was going to close so that’s why my family acquired it,” Nieman said.
His father was a long time dairy farmer who was active in the community, a quality Nieman believes was passed onto him.
“He just had a passion for people and the store. He wanted it to be open for the community and then when he passed away, I think I shared a lot of the same interests that he had with the people of Freedhem. I value the community and it’s good to have the store for the community,” he said.
The store sells a lot of necessities, Nieman said. It provides feed for livestock and a variety of exotic animals, as well as hardware, snacks, and gasoline. In the near future Nieman plans to offer bait and other fishing items, more grocery items and even take out pizza and sandwiches.
“I’m installing water and sewer to be able to have more groceries and then I want to cook pizzas in a pizza oven for farmers and whoever to call a head and have pizza ready to go and take with them,” he said.
The upgrades are all a part of his goal to make the store and Freedhem great. After taking over the store in January, following the passing of his parents, Nieman started the improvements. First, he said, he just wanted to fix the flooring, but that led into painting which led into a complete interior remodel and redoing the cement step outside the store.
“A lot of people have been very supportive,” Nieman said. “They want to see the store stay open, they appreciate it and they do want to buy local.”
In his remodeling, Nieman said he made a point to hire local and support his community. Plus, a lot of neighbors chipped in, and he appreciates all the help people have offered.
Although Nieman understood the general operations of the store, he did not have business experience before taking the store over, and had retired from his job at a logging company when he was diagnosed with cancer, an illness he’s been battling for two years.
“That was a life changer, and also opened my eyes. That was the change that gave me the opportunity to take on the Freedhem Store because it was something I could do. It’s been trial and error and I’ve been learning as I go,” he said.
The upcoming changes Nieman is planning for come as his health has been improving and he said he is “almost 100%” and can be more active with the store. He’s very happy to soon be able to offer grocery items that people would normally have to run into town to buy.
“They want a gallon of milk. They want a carton of eggs. The community wants these things and I want to offer it,” Nieman said.
His parents and the community he loves have inspired him to keep improving the store while also preserving its history, he said. And he hopes the nearly 120 year old store will stand to live another 100 years.
“It’d be nice if it could remain open to the community for a very very long time,” he said.
