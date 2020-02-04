A gospel and bluegrass concert featuring the Kingery Family Sunday, Feb. 9. The concert is free courtesy of Howie and Kelly Schomer and will be performed in the Pierz Healy High Performing Arts Center (PAC), from 5:45 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The opening act is the Fellowship Bible Church praise team.

Guests who bring an item for the Pierz Food Shelf will be eligible for door prizes, courtesy of Schomer Insurance and other local businesses.

