For three days, Morrison County residents can get tested for COVID-19 for free in Little Falls.
The testing is open to everyone, whether they have symptoms or not. And it’s free, no insurance is needed.
The testing days are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays, Oct. 27, 28, 29, from noon – 6 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, 901 Broadway West, Little Falls.
Those who want a test are asked to register online to help keep wait times short and give people plenty of space. This is a test to see if a person has COVID. It will not indicate whether the person already had COVID.
To register, visit www.primarybio.com/r/littlefalls or www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/testsites.
Those who are not able to sign up online or who need a translator can call 1 (855) 612-0677 for assistance.
