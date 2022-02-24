Former Mille Lacs County Sheriff Brent C. Lindgren announced his run in Senate District 10, Thursday.
“I am a 50-year resident of the district. I grew up in Morrison County, living in Mille Lacs for work. Having lived in the district for over 50 years, I understand the area and the people of the district,” Lindgren said.
“After talking with family and friends, I’m excited to run for Senate and continue serving the people once again in that elected capacity,” Lindgren said. “Having served Mille lacs County for over 30 years as a Deputy Sheriff, D.A.R.E. instructor, civil defense director, welfare fraud investigator and criminal investigator all before being elected sheriff of Mille Lacs County in 2002. I served 16 years as sheriff until I retired from that position in 2019. I have the time, passion and experience to serve our communities in St. Paul in the Senate.”
Lindgren joined the Sheriff’s Office in 1987, and was first elected as sheriff in 2002, and previously served as president of the Minnesota Sheriffs Association. He currently lives on Platte Lake in Hillman in Morrison County with his wife, Lisa.
Lindgren continues to find time to serve Morrison County and is currently an appointed member of the Morrison County Planning Commission and the Morrison County Board of Adjustment serving the citizens of that county.
Lindgren also works for the Department of Homeland Security with the Transportation Security Administration securing the freedom of movement of people and commerce in Crow Wing County at the Brainerd International Airport.
In his free time, Lindgren has worked for the state of Minnesota as an instructor at Central Lakes College in Brainerd, instructing motorcycle safety and taught for Minnesota West Colleges as an adjunct law enforcement skills instructor. He said his 50 years of service to public safety and experience with folks from all walks of life is incredibly relevant in today’s political and social climate.
Lindgren has been married to his wife Lisa for 36 years, has a daughter, Danielle, and two grandchildren. When not spending time with his family, he loves fishing, snowmobiling, water sports and flying — he is a Little Falls Pilot Association member.
Minnesota Senate District 10 was recently drawn to include all/most portions of Aitkin, Benton, Crow Wing, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Morrison Counties. Lindgren will be seeking the Republican party endorsement.
