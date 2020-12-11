St. John the Baptist Catholic Church will host a food distribution Tuesday, Dec. 22, from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Each person receives five nutritious meals and snacks, all prepared at Hilltop Regional Kitchen in Eagle Bend.
People must register to receive food, with anyone eligible to receive these meals. One hundred people will be served.
Call (320) 547-2920, from 8 a.m. – noon to register.
This distribution is sponsored by Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota Department of Education.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.