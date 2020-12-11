St. John the Baptist Catholic Church will host a food distribution Tuesday, Dec. 22, from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Each person receives five nutritious meals and snacks, all prepared at Hilltop Regional Kitchen in Eagle Bend.

People must register to receive food, with anyone eligible to receive these meals. One hundred people will be served.

Call (320) 547-2920, from 8 a.m. – noon to register.

This distribution is sponsored by Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota Department of Education.

