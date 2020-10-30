Almost 50 years ago, before I found my calling in newspapers, I dabbled in political campaigns. During that time, I recall attending a meeting with Minnesota Congressman William Frenzel, to talk about campaign financing. Frenzel’s message was essentially, “Just get the money.” As long as it was legal, it made no difference. Small donations, large donations, special interest donations. The voters don’t care. All they see are the lawn signs and the advertising that can be bought with the money.
When I got into journalism, that message stuck with me, the only difference being another lesson learned at that time because of Watergate: Follow the money. Dig into campaign finances, and you can see why we usually end up with the best government that money can buy.
Think of it this way: Political campaign capital comes in two forms, personal reputation and money. Incumbents usually have the advantage because they have built up their personal reputation. They help constituents work with the bureaucracy. They support causes that the majority of their constituents back. They bring infrastructure projects to their districts. Challengers only have the names they’ve made for themselves within their community. Money, however, can help challengers overcome a lot.
In 2018, for example, in 104 of the 134 races for the Minnesota House of Representatives, the candidate who raised the most and spent the most money won. In the other 32 races, 16 incumbents still won despite being out fund-raised, outspent or both. Only 16 challengers (15 DFLers and one Republican) won despite losing the money part of the race.
This year is shaping up to be another good year for the DFL, judging from the most recent campaign financial reports.
For Congress, the two parties are fairly even in the money race except for one big exception, the U.S. Senate. Incumbent DFL Sen. Tina Smith has raised or had independent expenditures made to help her totaling $15.4 million, compared to only $5.4 million for GOP challenger Jason Lewis.
In the eight races for the U.S. House of Representatives, most of the races are competitive, and the data has some surprises. In the 1st District in southern Minnesota, DFL challenger Dan Feehan has outraised incumbent GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn by 2-to-1. The same applies in the 2nd District for DFL incumbent Rep. Angie Craig over her opponent, Republican Tyler Kistner.
In the 3rd District, GOP challenger Kendall Qualls is surprisingly close to incumbent DFL Rep. Dean Phillips, trailing only $2.3 million to $1.8 million.
In the 4th and 6th Districts, incumbent DFL Rep. Betty McCollum and Republican Rep. Tom Emmer both appear safe. McCollum has outraised her challenger by 9-to-1 and Emmer has outdistanced his by a whopping 53-to-1 ratio.
The biggest surprise in the state is in the 5th District, where Republican Lacey Johnson has raised $10.9 million compared to only $5.5 million for incumbent DFL Rep. Ilhan Omar. This has become a national race. Contributions from Minnesotans are dwarfed by those from out of state. Omar has received more money from California and New York than from Minnesota. Johnson has received more from California, Florida and Texas than here. Another surprise in that race is that Johnson has received more than twice as much money in small-dollar donations (defined as $200 or less by the Federal Elections Commission). Republicans last held that Minneapolis district in 1962, so it remains a long shot for the GOP to flip the seat. Then again, it’s 2020, so supposedly anything can happen.
In the 7th District, Republican challenger Michelle Fischbach is trailing incumbent Rep. Collin Peterson only $2.3 million to $2.2 million in money raised. One surprise is that Peterson has received more money in donations from New York than from Minnesota, while Fischbach’s top money state remains Minnesota. Except for Omar, Johnson and Peterson, Minnesota is the top source of donations for all of the other congressional candidates.
In the 8th District, incumbent Republican Rep. Pete Stauber has a 2-to-1 financial lead over DFL challenger Quinn Nystrom. However, Nystrom has received half again as much in small-dollar donations, so that race may be closer than some observers expect.
Small dollar donations are one indication of grassroots support. Leading their races in that category, besides those already mentioned, are Feehan, Kistner, Phillips, McCollum, Emmer, Fischbach and Sen. Smith.
It is more difficult to assess what is going on in legislative races because in only 43 of the 67 Senate districts, did both the DFL and Republican candidates file their reports on time. However, in those 43 districts, DFL candidates raised $2.8 million compared to $1.5 million raised by Republicans. The DFLers also have outspent their GOP opponents, $2.5 million to $1.2 million.
More importantly, in 12 districts now held by Republicans and only one district held by a DFLer, the challenger has outraised and outspent the incumbent. In five other races, four of which are now held by Republicans, the challenger has either outraised or outspent the incumbent party’s candidate. Republicans control the Senate by a 35-32 margin. If just those 17 races split 50-50, as happened in the House in 2018, DFLers will gain eight or nine senators and take total control of state government.
That’s not a prediction, but that’s where the money trail is leading us.
Tom West, now retired, is the former general manager of this paper. Reach him at westwords.mcr@gmail.com.
