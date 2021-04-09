Due to the current weather conditions and forecast, the Little Falls Flyers Athletic Department has made the following changes:
Track and Field - The meet scheduled for today, Friday, April 9, has been postponed until Tuesday, April 27.
Softball - The games vs Zimmerman for today Friday, April 9, have been postponed. A makeup date is yet to be determined.
Baseball - The varsity game with Cathedral for Tuesday, April 13, has been moved up to this Saturday, April 10, at 1 p.m. at Dick Putz Field. There is no charge, fans are required to wear a mask and be socially distant from other families. There will be no JV or C squad game either day.
