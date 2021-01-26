The Flyers Nordic Ski meet at Maplelag Resort scheduled for today Tuesday, Jan. 26, has been canceled due to the cold weather. There will be no makeup date for this event.
The Wrestling triangular at Scott's West on Friday, Jan. 29, has been canceled due to Covid circumstances. "We are looking for another event in replacement," said Flyers Activities Director Kevin Jordan.
