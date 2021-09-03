To the Editor:
Learning that 13 service members were killed by a suicide bomber our president immediately had flags lowered to half-staff for six days. Six days. Military combat deaths are not new. Every one is tragic. Special recognition for these 13 is inappropriate. Why did these 13 receive special recognition and honor? I suspect our president has a guilty conscience for poor planning or political fall-out and his first thought, flags to half- staff. Why not half-staff every time a service member is killed?
Mr. President, we have Memorial Day. The one day we recognize and honor “all” our fallen service members from all wars and conflicts. All get the same honor. We also have a Memorial Peace Officers Day to honor “all” killed in line of duty.
Now, flags at half-staff are just another common occurrence. Half-staff flags need to regain their importance. — James A. Hovda, U.S. Army (Retired), Rice
