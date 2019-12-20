God knows how to give good gifts to his children. Compared to our gift-giving (which isn’t to shabby, right?), God’s is infinitely better. Jesus, himself said “If you then, who are evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father who is in heaven give good things to those who ask him” (Matthew 7:11)!
Christmas began with a gift, the gift of a Savior wrapped in the body of an infant — the greatest gift the world has ever known. The idea of gift-giving is central to Christmas. True, much has been secularized, and we can be distracted by materialism run rampant. But we should think of gifts as trinkets that symbolize the greatest gift ever given. And every Christmas, Jesus Christ, the greatest gift-giver, continues to give us gifts. Let’s unwrap five Christmas gifts from Jesus:
1. Ultimate joy: Jesus said, “You have sorrow now, but I will see you again, and your hearts will rejoice, and no one will take your joy from you” John 16:22. This is a glimpse of heaven! And the little bit of joy that we have at Christmas and the joy of knowing him personally will be eclipsed by an awesome, eternal, unending joy that will last for all eternity!
2. Answered prayer: “Truly, I say to you, whatever you ask of the Father in my name, He will give it to you ... ask, and you will receive, that your joy may be full (John 16:23,24). So why aren’t more people experiencing the gift of answered prayer?
For some, it’s because they never ask. Sometimes the content of their prayers disqualifies them from answers: “You ask and don’t receive because you ask wrongly to spend on passions” (James 4:3). Sometimes our prayer requests are stupid, selfish and just foolish. Notice the qualifier that Jesus puts on all prayer: “in my name.” The only prayers that are answered yes by the Lord are those that advance his purposes. Because of Jesus, we can talk with the God of the universe — what a gift!
3. God’s love: “For the Father himself loves you, because you have loved me and have believed that I came from God.” (John 16:27). Yes, Jesus is our advocate but we can go directly to the throne room ourselves because God loves us! In Hebrews 4:16, we are told that we can draw near to the throne of grace so we can receive mercy and grace in a time of need. Through our savior, we have access to the eternal Father and find everything our hearts long for.
4. Lasting peace: “I have said these things to you, that in me you may have peace.” John 16:33). Peace is the calm assurance that what God is doing is best. Regardless of your health, circumstances, pain, loss — what God is doing is best! Paul said it best when he said in Philippians 4:7 “that the peace of God which surpasses all understanding will guard your hearts in Christ Jesus.”
5. An overcoming heart: Jesus assures us, “in this world you will have tribulation. But taker heart: I have overcome the world.” (John 16:33). As we face challenges, we can be courageous, cheerful, and confident. “Take heart” means to get after it. Step into the faithfulness and promises of God. By faith believe that your best days are ahead and God is working his perfect will in and for your life. What a gift that we can approach life with an overcoming heart.
Jesus gives us these five amazing gifts, but the ultimate gift is and will always be the gift of Jesus himself. Merry Christmas!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.