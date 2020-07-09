Artists can find the rules and deadlines for contests that decide what artwork will be on fish and wildlife stamps featuring trout and salmon, waterfowl, pheasant, walleye and turkey. Sale of these stamps supports fish and wildlife habitat work. The stamps can be purchased in combination with a hunting or fishing license, or as collectables.
Artwork entry dates are as follows:
• Trout and salmon stamp: Monday, July 20, to 4 p.m. Friday, July 31;
• Walleye stamp: Monday, July 20, to 4 p.m. Friday, July 31;
• Waterfowl stamp: Monday, Aug. 24, to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4; and
• Pheasant and turkey stamp: Monday, Sept. 21, to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2.
For more information and contest guidelines, visit mndnr.gov/stamps or call the DNR Information Center at 1 (888) 646-6367.
