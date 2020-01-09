First baby

Michelle Lashinski and Alex Krautkremer of Bowlus welcomed their first child — Cammilynn Dianne Krautkremer Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Cammilynn, who weighed 7 pounds, 2 1/2 ounces and was 20 inches long, was the first baby born at CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital in 2020, although that wasn’t the original plan. Michelle had problems with high blood pressure and the plan was to induce labor Dec. 23, 2019, but it didn’t work. So, then, another try Dec. 26, also failed. Finally, Jan. 2, 2020, things got underway, but by Friday, Jan. 3, it was clear Cammilynn wasn’t coming into the world without some more help, so a cesarean section was performed. Alex said he was happy mom and baby were both healthy and happy. Cammilynn’s grandparents are Duane and Dianne Lashinski and Charles “Chip” and Paulette Krautkremer.

