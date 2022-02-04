I want to think about how we can completely break free from our past, so that we can live successful and productive lives in the here and now. I want to share with you on the subject of finding joy in the midst of hardships. We see from Scripture that hardships are necessary in life that we must find joy in, otherwise we will not be victorious.
James 1:2-4: The Bible says, “My brethren, count it all joy when you fall into various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces patience. But let patience have its perfect work, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking nothing.”
How many of us really take this verse seriously? We laugh and say, ya sure! But the truth is, if we really desire the liberating power of God’s spirit and kingdom in our lies, we must find joy in life’s hardships. There are a number of things that cause hardship in our lives — things such as sickness, family tragedies, out of work, financial difficulties, family problems, major calamities, earthquakes, floods and business failure. These things are given, but Jesus says, be of good cheer. He is saying that we must learn how to find joy in the midst of life’s hardships, because he has overcome the world.
John 16:33 — “These things I have spoken to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation; but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world.”
I want to think about how to find joy in the midst of hardship. With this in mind, let’s look at some of the kingdom principles of faith as to how we can successfully with joy, draw water from the wells of salvation in times of difficulty.
Isaiah 12:2 — 3 “Beyond, God is my salvation, I will trust and not be afraid; for YAH, the Lord, is my strength and my song; he also has become my salvation. Therefore with joy you will draw water from the wells of salvation.”
1. We must completely let go of the past.
Philippians 3:13 — “Brethren, I do not count myself to have apprehended; but one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind and reaching forward to those things which are ahead ...”
Until I’m really free from the past, I will never have the joy that is needed to deal with today’s problems and trials. Paul recognized the weight of the past was a great hindrance to him, so he let it go. We must do the same. There is so much for us to reach forward to with a sense of anticipation and hope, but we must let go of the past before the joy and hope of the future can really settle in.
2. We must have a vision that is greater than the struggle.
It is vision that sustains us in the midst of life’s hardships, because it gives us the ability to see beyond that which is taking place in our lives momentarily. It enables us not to lose heart in the midst of the problem. As we continue to focus on our vision of what God has in store for us as well as the blessing of eternal bliss, we are able to see that whatever we are going through is only a momentary affliction.
Proverbs 29:18 — “Where there is no revelation, the people cast off restraint, but happy is he who keeps the law.”
In one of Germany’s famous art galleries, a painting called “Cloud Lane” hangs at the end of a long dark hall. It appears at first to be a huge, ugly mass of confused color — unattractive and foreboding. Upon closer examination, however, you see an innumerable company of angels. Theodore Cuyler writes, “How often the soul that is frightened by a trial sees nothing but a conglomeration of broken expectations. But if he analyzes the situation from a position of faith — he will soon discover that the cloud is God’s wonderful Chariot of Providence, full of angels of mercy.”
3. We must focus on the growth that God desires to bring forth.
God has always desired to use the hardships in our lives to teach us to rely on him and to use them as an opportunity for growth and maturity. Our growth and maturity comes out of the hard lessons of life, not the easy ones.
Often our lives are taking on shapes that were not intended and become hard into that shape. God wants to make something beautiful of our lives. Oftentimes, when trouble comes, our natural tendency is to focus on self, the problem and to turn inward, which only leads to losing our joy. The overcoming mentality is what leads to spiritual growth and maturity in the Lord as well as success in our lives.
4. We must trust the Lord in all things.
Psalms 5:11-12 — “But let all those rejoice who put their trust in you; let them ever shout for joy, because you defend them; let those also who love your name be joyful in you. For you, oh Lord, will bless the righteous; with favor you will surround him as with the shield.”
Our ability to continually trust in God is a very strong key element in our ability to find joy in the midst of life’s hardships, because trust enables us to know deep within our heart and soul that everything is really all right. It enables us not to be anxious.
As we conclude this thought, I want you to know that you can have joy in the midst of life’s hardships and that your joy will give you the strength to be an overcomer in all these things.
