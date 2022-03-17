The Loxterkamp-Zyvoloski family does not sit idle when it comes to sharing the story of how Alzheimer’s disease has impacted multiple members of their family. They get on the road and ride.
On Saturday, March 5, they hosted the third annual Ride for the Mind in honor and memory of family members diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia. The annual event raised $40,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association. Participants from across the region rode the vehicle of their choice to 13 sponsored stops throughout the day.
“My grandmother, two uncles and now my mom, have all been diagnosed with some sort of dementia-type illness,” said Denise Biermaier from the Loxterkamp-Zyvoloski family. “All but my mom have passed, and we hope to stop the cycle for future generations. We are amazed and humbled by the amount of support from the community, our family, and our friends. Awareness is important, and the more we can contribute toward research for our family and others suffering from the disease, the better.”
In its first two years, the event raised a combined $45,000. This year, event sponsors included Falls Bar, Johnny C’s and Rustic Saloon in Little Falls; The Cabooze, Shady’s Golden Eagle, and The Hub in Burtrum; Polish Palace, Lucky’s Saloon and Twelve Mile Tavern in Swanville; Stone Hill in Randall; Double R in Grey Eagle; The Canteen in Camp Riley; and Herbie’s Bar in Flensburg.
Ride for the Mind is the first of personal annual fundraisers in the region supporting The Longest Day, an annual fundraising campaign presented by the Alzheimer’s Association. Designed to shine a light on the darkness of Alzheimer’s, it is an opportunity for people to create their own fundraisers and do an activity of their choice — any time of year.
“The community fundraising events for The Longest Day are special to the Alzheimer’s Association because each one comes from the heart of those who have been personally affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia,” said Maura Studer, constituent events manager for the Alzheimer’s Association Minnesota-North Dakota. “Anything that you or your loved one enjoy doing can be a fundraiser, which is the amazing part.”
Minnesota and North Dakota residents interested in hosting their own Longest Day fundraising activity can learn more at act.alz.org.
The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s research, care and support. Its mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Its vision is a world without Alzheimer’s®. Visit www.alz.org or call 1 (800) 272-3900.
