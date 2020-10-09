Felony fifth degree controlled substance possession charges against Terry James Schmolke, 33, Shoreview were dismissed in Morrison County District Court, Monday.
The charge stems from an April 29 incident, when law enforcement was contacted about a suspicious vehicle near Camp Ripley.
The driver, identified as Schmolke, allegedly appeared to be nervous and shaky and could not provide a reason for being in the area.
Schmolke allegedly admitted that there was a white powder substance in his vehicle that was drugs and the officer allegedly found the substance, which allegedly field-tested positive as 2.7 grams of methamphetamine.
According to the Morrison County Attorney’s Office, the charges were dismissed because it was determined the case could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.