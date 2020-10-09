Felony fifth degree controlled substance possession charges against Terry James Schmolke, 33, Shoreview were dismissed in Morrison County District Court, Monday.

The charge stems from an April 29 incident, when law enforcement was contacted about a suspicious vehicle near Camp Ripley.

The driver, identified as Schmolke, allegedly appeared to be nervous and shaky and could not provide a reason for being in the area.

Schmolke allegedly admitted that there was a white powder substance in his vehicle that was drugs and the officer allegedly found the substance, which allegedly field-tested positive as 2.7 grams of methamphetamine.

According to the Morrison County Attorney’s Office, the charges were dismissed because it was determined the case could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

Load comments