The Little Falls Ministerial Association and local community groups and donors want every family to have the opportunity to celebrate Easter this year with joy and a family meal.

The successful 2020 Holiday meals revealed the generosity of the Morrison County community members. In order to continue the community giving, a feed 1,000 initiative is planned for Saturday April 3-4, 2021. The group is asking for the community's help.

Many people have asked to participate and donate to the effort. Meal orders will be accepted on Monday, March 29, 2021-April 2, 2021. But this week the group is asking for donations to reach the goal of $5,000 to fund the initiative.

Donations accepted by the Little Falls Ministerial Association, 18892 205th Ave, Little Falls, MN 56345.

Contact Pastor Jason Swedeen (320) 632-2100 to make a donation or with questions.

