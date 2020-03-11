Named after a Bob Dylan song, Farewell Angelina will perform Saturday, March 21, as part of the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center’s cultural arts series. The 7:30 p.m. show will be in the Chalberg Theatre on the Brainerd campus of Central Lakes College (CLC).
Oreganizers say Farewell Angelina is an all-female country group with four powerhouse vocalists, dynamic songwriters and accomplished multi-instrumentalists.
“We are so excited to have this band as part of our season,” said series producer Patrick Spradlin. “We try to have different types of music in our season, and country music is very popular in this area. These four women are incredibly talented, and so personable. It will certainly be a fun evening of music, with terrific audience interaction.”
A band of longtime friends, Nicole Witt, Andrea Young, Lisa Torres and Ashley Gearing, all met pursuing their dreams in Nashville. Each deeply respected and admired one another while they were building successful solo careers, touring and recording with top artists, and writing songs for some of country music’s biggest hitmakers.
Farewell Angelina’s chemistry lives in watching each other shine, and most of all, creating moments every night with the country music fans they love so much.
The band’s highly anticipated “Women and Wine” EP (that the band co-produced) was released in January 2019 to rave reviews.
Tickets for Farewell Angelina are available from the CLC Theatre Box Office at (218) 855-8199 or online at www.clcperformingarts.co
