Val Olson of the Randall area, was diagnosed with a glioblastoma (brain mass) in late 2019, and the doctors were encouraged with his progress a year later. In December 2020, they believed he was heading for remission and needed just one more round of tests.
Unfortunately, he then learned he had another glioblastoma — and this one was larger than the first, with a blood vessel wrapping itself around the mass.
Having had to stop driving truck, his livelihood, he has now pretty much exhausted his savings.
Olson’s family is trying to ease some of the resulting financial stress by holding a fundraiser. Money raised will be used to help with costs not covered by insurance. Expenses like transportation, food during the medical visits, overnight accommodations during the longer procedures, and other costs that pop up and need attention.
With the COVID restrictions currently in place, a silent auction and T-shirt sale are being planned. The silent auction items are featured as a Facebook Event entitled “Raising Hope for Val,” and the items will be on display at the Randall Cafe March 6 and 7.
On Sunday, March 7, Olson’s niece, Kayci Finley, will host a Zoom meeting to highlight items and seek out bids on each item. Folks can access the Zoom silent auction event, starting at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 7, with the ID: 7302980388 and the password: 137058.
The Zoom meeting will run in 40-minute intervals with short breaks between, per Zoom rules.
Donations of baskets and other items for the silent auction are welcome. Those who want to donate can post photos at the “Raising Hope for Val” Facebook Event page and drop those items off at the Randall Cafe early Saturday morning, March 6. For those who need to drop them off earlier than that, the family is working to identify a safe, secure place and will let them know.
Bidding will end at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 7.
A GoFundMe page has also been set up for those who wish to make a donation that way.
St. John’s Lutheran Church in Motley will be handling the finances for the donations made for Olson.
