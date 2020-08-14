Food provides not only energy but also brings satisfaction to daily living. The thought of food, however, can also contribute to worry and stress – people think, “What should I be eating?” “What is the right amount?” “What is healthy?” Nutrition in general can be confusing, making it a struggle for most parents to understand what is best for their child when it comes to food.
Intuitive eating focuses on listening to physical hunger and fullness cues to guide eating behaviors. Intuitive eating has been shown to help promote a stable weight and relationship with food through a non-diet approach. Restricting a child’s food intake, or placing them on a diet, has been shown to increase the risk of eating disorders, weight gain, lower self esteem and body dissatisfaction in adolescence that continues into adulthood. Through intuitive eating, a child can build a healthy relationship with their bodies and food while supporting their overall health.
“Raising an Intuitive Eater” is a program provided by CHI St. Gabriel’s Health designed to help parents raise children of all ages who may have issues with picky or compulsive eating, food obsession, or weight management.
The program will begin Sept. 15, virtually via Zoom. It includes six 30-minute group classes, held every Tuesday by registered dietitian, Jenna Bautch, RDN, LD.
Call (320) 631-5539 for additional information and registration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.