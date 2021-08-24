A Little Falls family took the opportunity earlier this year to snap a photo of five generations of their family. Pictured are (from left): Grandfather George Saldana, great-great-grandmother Doreen Solorz, holding her great-great-granddaughter, Lakelynn Grashorn; great-grandmother Cindy Saldana-York and Lakelynn’s mother, Jenna Saldana.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.