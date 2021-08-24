5 gen

A Little Falls family took the opportunity earlier this year to snap a photo of five generations of their family. Pictured are (from left): Grandfather George Saldana, great-great-grandmother Doreen Solorz, holding her great-great-granddaughter, Lakelynn Grashorn; great-grandmother Cindy Saldana-York and Lakelynn’s mother, Jenna Saldana.

