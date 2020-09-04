Back-to-back webinars covering everything people need to know about older homes – their benefits, quirks and embedded energy – are coming this September. All are welcome to join instructor Alissa Pier, AIA, as she shares about the sustainability of older homes and demystifies how to deal with the hazardous materials often found in these structures.
Approved by the Minnesota Commissioner of Commerce for two CE credits for Minnesota real estate licensees, “Why Old Is Green: Sustainability in Older Homes and Lead, Asbestos and Radon, Oh My!” are two-hour classes that are open to all.
Why Old Is Green: Sustainability in Older Homes takes place Wednesday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. – noon. Lead, Asbestos and Radon, Oh My! will be held the following Wednesday, Sept. 30, from 10 a.m. – noon.
People are welcome to sign up for one or both classes to be empowered by the value of older homes and the knowledge gained about how to care for these often undervalued structures.
This class is courtesy of Rethos: Places Reimagined and the Morrison County Historical Society, its Central Minnesota Education coordinator. This program has been financed in part by the state of Minnesota from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund through the Minnesota Historical Society.
Partial funding for this project was provided by Clean Energy Resource Teams (CERTs). Learn more about CERTs at www.mncerts.org.
General admission for the class is $8. Admission for Minnesota Real Estate Agents (for CE credits) is $20. Registration for the class is available online through the Rethos website: www.rethos.org/classes.
