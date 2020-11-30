“Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct your paths.” Proverbs 3:5-6.
Romans 5:1-5 says, “Therefore, having been justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ, through whom also we have access by faith into this grace in which we stand, and rejoice in hope of the glory of God. And not only that, but we also glory in tribulations, knowing that tribulation produces perseverance; and perseverance, character; and character, hope. Now hope does not disappoint, because the love of God has been poured out in our hearts by the Holy Spirit who was given to us.”
God does not cause trouble to come upon us, rather he is the answer in the midst of trouble. He is for us and not against us. He says to seek first the kingdom of God and all these things shall be added unto you. He says ask and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock and it will be opened.
My mother often said to me concerning these things, “Why are we so hard to teach?” She was referring to the understanding that we must attain to realize that God’s words are completely true. It is our relationship with God that is the most priceless treasure in this world.
It wouldn’t have to come this way, but for most of us, it’s in the times of trouble that we begin to seek God for help and for answers. At the time of the trouble, we don’t usually see what could be good in it, and there isn’t necessarily good in the trouble itself. But after the trouble is past, we realize that we have developed a deeper faith in God than what we had before the trouble. We learn how to keep going, or persevere, and God helps us through every time. When we look to him and place our full trust in him, he leads us through every situation with his peace. It’s a true mystery, but it is really true that we can have the peace that passes understanding at all times.
When we choose to place our faith, our full trust, in our God, who loves us like no other, we can walk through life experiencing his goodness and peace each and every day.
I speak blessing over you in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ. May you experience the love of God in a greater measure and watch as your faith in God helps you to see every trouble in your life trumped!
