The story has been often repeated, but never grows old, say organizers of re-enactment of the final days of Jesus Christ.
“Year after year, actors and singers at St. Francis of Assisi Church re-enact Christ’s final days and year after year, audiences return to take it all in, still moved and inspired as if seeing it for the first time,” said Jane Keppers, one of the organizers.
This year marks the 12th annual performance of “Journey with Jesus to Calvary.” The passion play is performed every year during the weekend of Palm Sunday to coincide with the Biblical timeline.
Passion is the Latin root for suffering, thus, this play depicts Christ’s suffering, beginning on Palm Sunday and continuing through the crucifixion, Keppers said. “People want to identify with Christ’s suffering. It’s a way to sympathize, empathize, and appreciate the suffering of Christ, although re-enactments can’t begin to replicate what he suffered. As Barabbas shares during the performance, ‘The crucifixion was one of the most excruciating deaths one could ever go through.’”
Members of the Church of St. Francis of Assisi describe themselves as “just a bunch of ordinary people telling an awesome story.” But, Kepper said, that story and their depiction of it are so moving that people travel from far and wide to the small, rural church.
This passion play is something that many in the church get involved in. Over the years, more than 60 people have been involved in the cast as actors, singers and instrumentalists, or lend their behind-the-scene talents as costumers, set designers, stage hands, hosts or servers for a light lunch at the Sunday performance.
Because the sanctuary at the church is small, the setting is up close and personal, providing an intimacy that draws the audience in and often moves them to tears. And it’s that chance to come, see, and witness and not to just read biblical passages or have them be read to you that makes it real.
Besides the crucifixion scene, the production includes performances by Judas, Peter, Pontius Pilate, Barabbas, Simon of Cyrene, Veronica, Mary, John and a Centurion. A special appearance by the stubborn donkey that carried Jesus into Jerusalem creates a comical mix.
Cast and crew usually start rehearsing 12 weeks in advance and quickly bond.
“It’s like a big family and that’s how church should be. Most of those participating agree that it’s a joy to be a part of this performance. The goal has always been to use talent within the parish and in doing so give people a ministry to be part of ... to take them deeper in their faith journey,” Keppers said.
The parishioners of St. Francis welcome everyone to the free performance of “Journey with Jesus to Calvary” being performed Wednesday, April 1, at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 4, at 7:30 p.m., and Palm Sunday, April 5, at 1 p.m.
The church is located on Highway 238 south of Upsala. A freewill offering will be taken to benefit the religious education program.
For more information, contact Bob Theisen at (320) 428-5739.
