Essentia Health is hosting a public webinar to emphasize the importance of receiving a vaccine, clarify vaccine myths and highlight recent COVID-19 trends and the prevalence of variants.
The program is titled: “Undecided about the COVID-19 vaccine? Essentia Health experts address your concerns in a live online forum.” And it’s scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 14. The hour-long event can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/58m6pdsn. Anyone is welcome to attend and no registration is required.
The program will include presentations from Dr. Bill Heegaard, president of Essentia Health’s West Market; Dr. Amanda Noska and Dr. Bertha Ayi, infectious disease physicians; and Elena Willmot, senior business intelligence analyst.
The second half of the webinar will feature a question-and-answer session. Attendees can ask vaccine-related questions and raise vaccine-related concerns via the “Q&A” function in Zoom. The group will do its best to address as many questions and concerns as time allows. Following the webinar, the video will be posted to Essentia Health’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
Essentia hosted a similar webinar Jan. 22, attracting 1,500 live viewers, with thousands more who watched afterwards.
Additional resources regarding Essentia’s vaccination efforts can be found at EssentiaHealth.org; click the “vaccine information” link at the top of the page.
Patients and non-patients are eligible to receive a vaccine through Essentia. They can schedule appointments either by using MyChart or by calling 1 (833) 494-0836.
