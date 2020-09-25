ddd

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Steven Serie, left, Little Falls and Lt. Col. Chip Rankin, Fort Ripley, read a copy of the Morrison County Record at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Sept. 8, 2020. Serie and Rankin are currently deployed in the Horn of Africa with Task Force Bayonet and the Minnesota National Guard in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sirrina Martinez).

