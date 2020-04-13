To the Editor:
Amanda Rasinski did a wonderful job condensing nearly two hours of reminiscing about our trip to Tanzania into a coherent story including all major events. Excellent writing.
We wanted to add one memorable event at Mt. Kilimanjaro. Hired for only this one excursion, the guides did not get the memo that we had walking and breathing problems. When we collapsed after reaching the main trail’s starting point well over 6,400 feet high, he repeatedly urged us to climb the first part of the trail as we would see such wonderful sights.
Asked what sights, he said “blue monkeys.” Puzzled, we asked what small animal we had seen coming up the mountain. He paused, then said, “blue monkeys, but they were not in trees.” We walked back to the van. — Mike Conley, Little Falls
