To the Editor:

Spring is definitely here and it is a beautiful time to walk at Lindbergh State Park. The marsh marigolds, bloodroot, trillium and many other of my favorite Minnesota wildflowers are in bloom.

Though some of the trails are still a bit muddy in spots, a stroll through this park is sure to please the eye and lift the heart. I am so grateful to have this wonderful park in our community. It is a valuable resource for our residents and attracts many people from outside our community as well.

This is an especially good time to support our park. Go to the Lindbergh State Park website and scroll down to buy a park pass or use the self pay vehicle permit service box at the park information building. Our support will allow this great space to continue to provide rich experiences with a truly beautiful natural setting. — JoAnn Dahl, Little Falls

