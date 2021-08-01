Do you want your Christian faith to make a difference in this world? Do you want it to influence others for a higher good? Do you wish to help build a more peaceful world through the Christian church? Through your family? Your community?
The letters of the Apostle John, in the New Testament, give us the model, the paradigm for Christian life. The great theme of the beloved apostle, as he writes to the church and believing individuals, is that we are to love one another as God, in Christ Jesus, has loved us.
This is not a simple formula to obtain a someday utopia that many political systems over the ages and even in this day seek to build, but is a call to the vigorous engaged faith that is rooted in and shaping and influencing daily human life. Utopia for humanity is but a by-product of lives surrendered in and vigorously living out, every day. Christ’s two greatest commandments, which are to love Almighty God with our whole being and to love our neighbors as ourselves. The fact of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ empowers us to this hard work of loving others, even the difficult and ugly, when we know we by ourselves are inadequate.
In 1 John 2:18-25 we are warned to watch out for the deceivers and manipulators amongst us who claim to care about Godly matters, but are in actuality just building their own little kingdoms of corrupted power. John calls them antichrists, those against Christ, enemies. He defines an antichrist as anyone who denies, whether slightly or greatly, the Father and the Son. Remember, atheists come in at least 50 shades of gray.
So, we are admonished to exercise a wise love that has eyes wide open. We are not deceived for God’s holy word has forewarned and forearmed us in knowledge and equipped our hearts or action in life.
What is this action? In fulfilling the commandment to love our neighbors, Matthew 5:44 records Jesus Christ telling us to also “Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you.”
Wow, this is a radical saying. But this is truly the heart of the gospel of Jesus Christ that can effect a transformation in our lives to love one another as God proclaims. Radical Christian love, I believe, is a much better solution to the life aspirations and struggles we all face.
