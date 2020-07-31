Dear friends, and if you are reading this inspiration article, I consider you a friend, has the year 2020 left you feeling rather battered or frustrated? Perhaps even edging into despair? January and February were annoying enough with all the impeachment uproar in Washington, D.C., and then March comes along, just about the time Minnesotans start to hope there will be spring before April 20, with the virus crisis and brand new levels of crazy.
Then comes the end of May and the George Floyd debacle just about the time we thought we could catch our breath and enjoy a “good o’ summertime.”
Wave the magic wand, get me out of here — “Help, Mr. Wizard.”
I have had too many days in recent months where my own mental health has been pretty shaky as I have been trying to absorb and rationally process this avalanche of circumstances.
Where is there encouragement and hope? Oddly enough, I am finding it in the book of Revelation, in God’s holy word, the Bible. Some of you might think I have succumbed to a breakdown, for, isn’t Revelation that strange book about the end times that has prophecies and visions and fantastical creatures that nobody really understands? Well, maybe, but not really, for Revelation was written to proclaim hope, an eternal hope and encourage believers in Jesus Christ during tough chaotic times. When you stop and first consider the who of the book of Revelation, then the prophecies, the visions, the strange beasts fall into their subordinate places, for Jesus Christ speaks clearly the words of encouragement and admonition that need to be heard in our day as well.
Please stroll with me through these messages of encouragement. In Revelation 1:8 Jesus declares, “I am the Alpha and the Omega.” He is the beginning and the end, the great “I Am,” the eternal Lord God Almighty.
In verses 17 and 18 Christ declares, “Fear not, I am the first and the last, the living one ... I have the keys of death and Hades.”
Just those two words, “fear not,” speak peace for troubling times. From the first book of the Bible to the last, time after time, across the whole range of human struggles and chaotic situations, the eternal God speaks these words, “Fear not, for I am with you.” These words speak hope and comfort to me.
Even the rest of Revelation should keep speaking hope, if you read wisely, and see that Jesus Christ is shown, over and over, as the only one worthy to dispense justice, mercy and grace upon all of creation, especially humanity and our history.
I would like to give you my distillation, my summary, of the message of Revelation that re-implants hope in my life in spite of the tumult of these days: Jesus lives, Jesus acts, Jesus wins! And we have the opportunity to join the party. Hope, my friends, it is right in front of us.
