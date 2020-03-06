Dec. 5, 2019, will be a day that I remember for the remainder of my life. I had just completed my annual physical at the VA and was then settling in the for the night. Going to bed at 10 p.m. I was surprised at 1:30 a.m. the morning of Dec. 6, 2019, of an elephant sitting on my chest, pain in my left arm and jaw with sweat all over my body.
I woke my wife and we began a journey to the emergency room at St. Gabriel’s Hospital with what was to be my first heart attack.
I was treated like a king there and am proud and thankful for the ER doctors, nurses and all their staff for what happened next. They did all they could and then I was transferred by a wonderful ambulance crew to the St. Cloud Hospital where I was in a room there by 4:30 a.m.
I was also treated like a king by all the great doctors, nurses and staff there too, but what surprised me, as well as the nurses, I had my second heart attack on Saturday, around 2 p.m. Doctors and nurses gathered around me and decisions were made that I needed to have an angiogram to put in the first of three stents. That was done, as an emergency, the following day, Sunday, and according to my attending doctor, it was a life saver.
The doctors and nurses that worked with me that day all had words of encouragement for me, words that placed in my heart hope that there is a tomorrow, and that all was well.
I believe and recognize that what they shared with me was the encouragement I needed just at that very time. Encouragement is something needed for all of us, no matter what the circumstances we may be facing.
Looking at Hebrews 3:13 I read, “But encourage one another daily, as long as it is called today, so that none of you may be hardened by sin’s deceitfulness.” Satan is the father of all lies and has been at work in this world since the time of Adam and Eve. But this verse is a wonderful verse to live by and one to share with others.
The neat thing about encouragement is that it can be received and given much in the same way that we can love one another. I don’t just mean that you give someone a compliment, but encouraging one another, in Biblical love, using the scriptures to maybe help direct another from a dark and lonely path so that they too may be faithful to the Lord.
I am encouraged every day by just reading his word, the Bible and I want to be able to encourage others as they may be going through some very tough times. Encouragement has helped me to grow daily and maybe by sharing some encouragement with others in that moment may become that light to another’s path to Jesus Christ.
As long as my Lord gives me breath, I pray that I can be an encourager to others daily.
This is called an Inspirational Message for a reason; so, I am hoping that this may inspire many of you to encourage others that you may come in contact with, “as long as it is called today.”
