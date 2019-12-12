Ellie Fischer and Landon Schomer have been named as the 2019-20 ExCEL winners at Pierz Healy High School. ExCEL stands for: Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership. It is a unique recognition program sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) designed exclusively for Minnesota high school juniors who are active in school activities, who show Leadership qualities and who are model citizens.
Fischer is the daughter of Shawn and Beth Fischer. She is involved in volleyball, dance, golf, choir, jazz choir, fall musical, spring play, one act play, speech, Minnesota Honor Society (MHS), Knowledge Bowl, Peer Helping, WEB, Yearbook and Spanish Club.
Schomer is the son of Howie and Kelly Schomer. He is involved in cross-country, basketball, track, choir, jazz choir, band, pit band, speech, Knowledge Bowl, MHS, Business Professional of America and and Peer Helping.
