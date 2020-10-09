The Morrison County Auditor-Treasurers Office understood at the start of the 2020 year, the election cycle would look different as we held Minnesota’s fifth Presidential Nomination Primary (PNP) Election March 3. The last time Minnesota held a PNP election was over five decades ago. An increase of learning was accomplished with the Minnesota rules and statutes to this specific election.
However, the election judges and Auditor-Treasurer staff performed a phenomenal job at administering this PNP election. With the PNP election, we knew we would face different procedures in this election cycle that haven’t been performed in years. Now looking back, this was just the beginning of the changes within this year’s election cycle.
After the March election, the office soared right into working on the August Primary Elections. The issuance of the nationwide pandemic came shortly after the March election, which made us realize this year’s elections were going to be different, not knowing what to expect.
Within a month after the declaration of a statewide pandemic, Minnesota was in a stay-at-home order. With the unprecedented times at stake, eight municipalities then adopted a resolution to become a mail ballot precinct within Morrison County. By adding eight more municipalities, the workload for mail ballot processing doubled, therefore increasing the number of ballots that are processed within our office.
Our office processed and assembled more than 6,000 mail ballots by assembling inserts, instructions, ballots, labeling envelopes, applying postage, verification of voter information and ballot style. Keep in mind, this number of ballots sent by mail doesn’t include the absentee ballot requests we have received. If your municipality is currently a mail ballot precinct, please know that your polling place location is the Morrison County Auditor-Treasurer Office.
The state of Minnesota direction was communicated to all county election divisions that due to COVID-19, there will not be a witness requirement for registered voters for the Aug. 11 State Primary and the Nov. 3 General Election for mail and absentee ballots. However, non-registered voters will still need a witness to indicate their proof of residence. Due to this change, our office had to make sudden last-minute changes.
In the beginning of July, the Office of the Secretary of State (OSS) informed county auditors that CARES Act election-administration grants will be available to counties and municipalities. The funding is “to prevent, prepare for and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally, for the 2020 Federal election cycle.”
We have submitted the application for funds to ensure all needs are met when administering elections. Our office also received a shipment of PPE from the OSS in July. In this shipment, we received masks for election judges and voters, hand sanitizer, hand sanitizer stands and disinfectant for all open polling places. As many voters may have noticed this difference at the polls in August with masks, face shields, plexiglass, hand sanitizer, social distancing and sanitation between voters. We can assure that this measure will be taken to the General Election as well.
If you are looking to vote now in person or plan to be out of town on election day, the Morrison County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office is open for early voting now until Nov. 2. Added health and safety measures are in place at the Morrison County Auditor-Treasurer Office due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Please know, voters in a mail ballot precinct can choose to hand deliver their mail ballots to the County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office if they sense a concern with the mail. Feel free to contact our office for any information about elections or the election process. We are here to serve you.
Chelsey Robinson is the Morrison County auditor/treasurer.
