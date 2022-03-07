Seats on 20 township boards will be decided by voters Tuesday, March 8.
The townships that will hold elections include: Agram, Belle Prairie, Bellevue, Buckman, Buh, Culdrum, Darling, Granite, Green Prairie, Lakin, Leigh, Little Falls, Motley, Parker, Pike Creek, Platte, Ripley, Swan River, Swanville and Two Rivers.
Remaining townships will hold annual meetings.
Township seats on the ballot Tuesday, March 8, include:
Agram Township: Seats up for election are one supervisor seat currently held by David Meyer and the clerk seat, currently held by Don Tschida. The annual meeting takes place at 4 p.m., at the Agram Town Hall with polls opening immediately after the meeting. They will stay open until 8 p.m.
Belle Prairie: The seats currently held by Supervisor Peter Przybilla and Clerk Keith Kruschke are up for election. Polls are open from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., with the annual meeting to follow.
Bellevue: A supervisor seat currently held by S. Donald Rudolph (three-year term) and the clerk’s seat (two-year term) currently held by Patricia Kasella are up for election. Polls will be open from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Bellevue Town Hall, with the annual meeting to start at 8:15 p.m.
Buckman Township: Seats up for election on the Buckman Township Board include those held by Supervisor Gary Solinger and Clerk Nancy Lanners. The annual meeting begins at 3 p.m. at the St. Michael’s Parish Center in Buckman. Voting follows the meeting, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Buh: Seats up for re-election include the supervisor seat currently held by Dale Sauer and the clerk seat currently held by Alicia Cebulla. Polls will be open from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Buh Town Hall, with the annual meeting to follow.
Culdrum: The seats held by Supervisor Robert Doucette and the clerk/treasurer seat held by Jeannie Carlson will be on the ballot. The township’s annual meeting begins at 3 p.m. at the Culdrum Town Hall, with the election to follow.
Darling: Seats on the ballot include those held by Supervisor Jay Tody and Clerk Carolyn “Bing” Ganz. The election will be held at the Darling Town Hall beginning at 3 p.m. and closing at 8 p.m. The annual meeting will follow the closing of the polls.
Granite: Seats up for election include a supervisor seat currently held by Jeron Kapsner and the clerk seat, currently held by Eileen Hargrave. The annual meeting will be held at the Granite Town Hall beginning at 3 p.m. Polls open at the Town Hall after the meeting and close at 8 p.m.
Green Prairie: Voters will decide who will fill the supervisor seat currently held by Wayne Stoner and the clerk seat currently held by Lois Peterschick. Polls are open at the Green Prairie Town Hall from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., with the annual meeting to follow at 8:15 p.m.
Lakin: The seats up for election are those currently held by Supervisor Ben Novak and Clerk Wayne Gotvald. Jill Monson will be on the ballot as she is the only one to file for the clerk’s seat. The annual meeting begins at Lakin Town Hall at 2 p.m. Polls open from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Leigh: The seats currently held by Supervisor Rick Monson and Clerk Wendy Tretter will be on the ballot. The annual meeting will be held at 4 p.m. at the Hillman Legion with elections to follow, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Little Falls Township: Seats held by Supervisor John P. Theis and Clerk Bonnie Bieniek are up for election. Polls are open at the Little Falls Township Hall from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., with the annual meeting to follow polls closing.
Motley: Supervisor Jason Franzen is seeking re-election and Chad Swecker has also filed for that seat. The clerk’s position, currently held by Ken Swecker, is up for election, but no one has filed for the seat. Polls are open from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Motley Township Town Hall, with the annual meeting and regular monthly meeting immediately following elections.
Parker: On the ballot will be the seats currently held by Supervisor Michael Fritz and Clerk Tammy Kedrowski. The annual meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Polls will open after the meeting until 8 p.m.
Pike Creek: The seats held by Supervisor Ross R. Wamre and Clerk Lisa Turner will be on the ballot. The polls will be open from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Pike Creek Town Hall, with the annual meeting to follow at 8:15 p.m.
Platte: Seats held by Supervisor Shelly Boser and Clerk Judy Boser are up for election. Polls will be open from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Platte Town Hall. The annual meeting will begin at 8:15 p.m.
Ripley: The seats held by Supervisor James Cole and Clerk Norma Bjornson will be up for election. Polls will be open at the Ripley Town Hall from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. The annual meeting will begin after the ballots have been counted.
Swan River: On the ballot will be the seats currently held by Supervisor Gerard Oldakowski and Clerk Katrina Oldakowski. The annual meeting will be held at the Swan River Town Hall, beginning at 3 p.m. Polls open following the meeting.
Swanville Township: The seats held by Supervisor John Fruechte and Clerk Elda Mae Johnston will be on the ballot. Polls will be open from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., at the Swanville Town Hall. The annual meeting will follow the election at 8:30 p.m.
Two Rivers: The seats held by Supervisor Joe Bartkowicz and Clerk Gina Salitros will be on the ballot. Polls will be open from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Bowlus Fire Hall. The annual meeting will begin shortly after the polls close.
