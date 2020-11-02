election results

2020 Election Results • Morrison County Record

Check here for election results as they become available starting Tuesday, Nov. 3.

While many people have utilized absentee and mail-in ballots this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, in-person voting is still a major component of the General Election.

Federal office results

United States President/ Vice President

  • Republicans Donald J Trump and Michael R. Pence
  • Democrats Joseph R. Biden and Kamala Harris
  • Independence Alliance candidates Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente and Darcy Richardson
  • Green Party candidates Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker
  • Independent candidate Kanye West and Michelle Tidball
  • Independent candidates Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard
  • Socialism and Liberation Party candidates Gloria La Riva and Leonard Peltier
  • Socialist Workers Party candidates Alyson Kennedy and Malcom Jarrett
  • Libertarian Party candidates Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy “Spike” Cohen.

U.S. Senator

  • Democrat Tina Smith
  • Republican Jason Lewis
  • Legal Marijuana Now candidate Kevin O’Connor.

U.S. Representative District 8

  • Republican Pete Stauber
  • Democrat Quinn Nystrom
  • Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis candidate Judith Schwartzbacker.

State and House candidates

 State Representative District 9

  • Republican Ron Kresha
  • Democrat Laura Wright

State Senate District 9

  • Republican Paul Gazelka
  • Democrat A. John Peters

State Representative District 15B

  • Republican Shane Mekeland
  • Democrat Ron Thiessen
  • Veterans Party - Minnesota candidate Myron Arthur Wilson

State Senate District 15

  • Republican Andrew Mathews
  • Democrat Brent Krist
