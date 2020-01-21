An 84-year-old man was injured in a crash with a Royalton woman Tuesday, Jan. 21.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office said that about 7:59 a.m. the office received a call about at two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Nature Road and 210th Avenue, about three miles east of Royalton in Bellevue Township.
The Sheriff’s Department said William Vouk of St. Stephen was driving north on 210th Avenue and Nichole Bueckers, 34, of Royalton, was driving west on Nature Road. The Sheriff’s Department said Vouk failed to yield at the intersection and was struck by Bueckers.’ vehicle.
Vouk was transported by Mayo Clinic Ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries. Bueckers was reportedly not injured.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Royalton Fire, First Response and Police departments and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.