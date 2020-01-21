An 84-year-old man was injured in a crash with a Royalton woman Tuesday, Jan. 21.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office said that about 7:59 a.m. the office received a call about at two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Nature Road and 210th Avenue, about three miles east of Royalton in Bellevue Township.

The Sheriff’s Department said William Vouk of St. Stephen was driving north on 210th Avenue and Nichole Bueckers, 34, of Royalton, was driving west on Nature Road. The Sheriff’s Department said Vouk failed to yield at the intersection and was struck by Bueckers.’ vehicle.

Vouk was transported by Mayo Clinic Ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries. Bueckers was reportedly not injured.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Royalton Fire, First Response and Police departments and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

