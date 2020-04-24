To the Editor:
Mr. Snell’s April 19 guest editorial has finally started the silly season.
The last sentence about Biden cleaning up Trump’s recession is wishful thinking. The Democrats that got rid of Bernie in 2016 and Bernie in 2020, will also get rid of Biden in 2020, probably with the help of Ms. Tara Reade.
Trump was so far ahead, that Biden called him a racist for banning travel from China. The editorial complains it was never a ban because Trump allowed nearly 40,000 people to come in. This is unbelievably duplicitous. Trump allowed those people, mostly Americans, and others temporarily, to enter the U.S. on a humanitarian basis, but the editorial tries to convince readers it was otherwise. If the writer had questioned that act on that humanitarian basis, I would not have written this letter.
The editorial talks about what it takes to be a leader. Trump voters feel he is doing the job he campaigned on and he is working with Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx, who are the two most knowledgeable people in the U.S. and maybe in the world.
By the editorial’s definition, that makes Trump the best leader we have had for a long, long time. — Thomas E. Paulson, Little Falls
