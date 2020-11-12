The Early Childhood program at Little Falls Community Schools will transition to Distance Learning immediately through Tuesday, November 17. Children and staff are able to return to the Early Childhood Center on Wednesday, November 18.
COVID infections occurred during the Preschool Kids Korner program at the Early Childhood Center which was providing Tier I childcare for families when the district was in Distance Learning from October 26 - November 5.
All people who may have been exposed have been contacted and are following proper COVID safety protocols.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.