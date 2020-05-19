Due to the Memorial Day weekend, Ruby’s Pantry food distribution will be held Thursday, May 28. This will be a drive-up distribution where guests will stay in their cars.
Guests are asked to have their trunks totally cleaned so volunteers can easily put food in the trunk. Guests will park in the Alliance Parking lot and be directed through the line. The parking lot will open at 2:30 p.m.
Ruby’s is located at 609 13th Ave. NE, Little Falls. The cost is $20 cash per share, with distribution from 4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Guests can register and pay cash on the day or preregister and pay online to be assured of having a share set aside at www.rubyspantry.org.
