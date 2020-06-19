The Little Falls Class of 1960 class reunion, which was scheduled for Aug. 7 at the Falls Ballroom, has been canceled due to the coronavirus that has put everyone in danger.

This would have been 60 years for classmates coming from all over the United States to meet and greet with hugs and handshakes.

This big reunion has been rescheduled for August of 2021.

For more information contact Tony Wenzel, co-chairman for Class of 1960, at (320) 749-2428 for more information.

